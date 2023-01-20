Your Photos
Turning grief into action

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The loss of an infant through stillbirth, miscarriage, or neonatal death is recognized as a traumatic life event.

Studies have revealed that men and women show different patterns of grief, and Although it is clear that this type of loss has a large psychological impact, it’s not clear the best way to handle it. This type of loss is different for each person.

One local woman has turned that grief into action.

Nicollete Bock with the Pink and Blue Ribbon foundation discusses turning her grief into action with the Pink and Blue Ribbon Foundation.

