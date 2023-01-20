Your Photos
Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Minneopa State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11

(KEYC News 12)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Minneopa State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. Drop by any time between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. for snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.

“Candlelight events are a wonderful way to experience state parks in winter,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “On a cold winter’s night, there’s something beautiful about the flicker of candles reflected in the snow – it creates a magical feeling. Being active outside in winter is a great way to beat cabin fever, get some exercise and boost your mood.”

The trail is less than 1-mile in length, starts at the group camp parking lot, and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages. Snowshoes can be rented or checked out at the park. Call 507-386-3911 in advance to confirm the availability of equipment.

The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cocoa near a crackling bonfire, free of charge, courtesy of The Friends of Minneopa State Park.

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, visitors can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations, log in or create an account, then click on “vehicle permit.” Next, select a duration of one-day ($7) or annual ($35) and continue as directed. An email will be sent with a permit that can be printed and displayed during park visits.

For weather-related event updates, call 507-386-3910 or check visitor alerts at http://mndnr.gov/minneopa.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

