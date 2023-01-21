After a mix of rain and snow, Mount Kato skiers see fresh snow on the slopes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While many Minnesotans are tired of the snow, Mount Kato says this weather makes their job easier. In Mankato the slopes saw about 6′' in the last 24 hours.

“[We’re] So lucky that they get all natural snow. Like that’s really what we’re so excited about, you know is the natural stuff because we’re the most southerly ski hill in Minnesota and you know, we take that seriously and if we get natural snow, we’re doing good out here, said Mt. Kato staff member, Melanie Kimpel.

Mt. Kato also has snow makers to make sure skiers have a place to go, yet it takes some work.

“That cost resources and energy to make that snow, so like I said we are really excited about the (real) snow,” said Kimpel.

Just today, more than 300 kids were able to go down the slopes alongside their teachers and friends, a tradition educators and Mount Kato staff would like to preserve.

“My kids got a chance to grow up skiing here. And for 20 years I have been bringing our students up here and it’s fun to hear those stories now. They’re adults and now they ski and they’re bringing their kids here and that’s what it’s all about, explained Tim O’Hagan, a teacher at Spirit Lake Elementary.

“It’s just a big part of Mankato’s high schools,” said Kimpel, “You know, the Alpine team, like all the schools are together. East and West, it’s all one. So it really just brings the community together.”

Mount Kato is working to have all 19 trails and 8 chair lifts open for visitors.

