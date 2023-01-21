Quiet, calm weekend ahead

Overcast skies today will persist overnight and through Saturday.

Tomorrow, we can expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s, which is about average for this time of year.

Sunday, some sunshine will mix in with the clouds, and temperatures will remain in the mid 20s. Southwesterly wind is expected around 5mph through the weekend and early next week.

Later in the week, we can expect temperatures to drop a little bit, into the lower 20s and even into the teens as we approach next weekend. Precipitation chances remain little to none, so dry conditions are expected through the weekend and the upcoming week.

