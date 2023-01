Sports Extra: Winter Week 5

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights from an exciting edition of Sports Extra on Jan. 23, 2023.

PART I:

Here is the first segment from Sports Extra Winter Week Five.

HS BOYS BASKETBALL:

East vs. Owatonna

West vs. Century

Waseca vs. Fairmont

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL:

West vs. Century

WEM vs. Kenyon Wanamingo

St. James Area vs. MVL

PART II:

Here is the second segment from Sports Extra Winter Week Five.

HS WRESTLING:

JCC Night Of Champions Triangular

COLLEGE HOCKEY:

MSU vs. LSSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Bethany vs. Morris

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.