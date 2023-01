MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team (14-2-0) forced a series split with MIAC-foe Augsburg with a 4-0 victory on Saturday.

The win was in response to Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Auggies, which marked the Golden Gusties’ first conference loss of the season.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.