Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

No. 17 MSU extends win streak with sweep over LSSU

The nationally-ranked Mavericks secured their third-consecutive sweep on Saturday.
The nationally-ranked Mavericks secured their third-consecutive sweep on Saturday.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 17th-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team (16-9-1, 11-6-1 CCHA) defeated conference-opponent Lake Superior State University 3-1 on Saturday inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to continue a stretch of three-consecutive series sweeps.

Next, the Mavericks travel to Ferris State for puck drops at 6:07 p.m. CST, Friday, and 5:07 p.m. CST, Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

The St. James Area girls basketball team plays a road game against New Ulm Cathedral on Jan....
St. James Area wins over New Ulm Cathedral
The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds boys basketball team plays against Edgerton at Sleepy Eye St....
New Ulm Cathedral defeats Edgerton
The New Ulm Eagles boys hockey team plays against Southwest Christian Richland at home on Jan....
Southwest Christian Richland upsets No. 14 New Ulm
The Golden Gusties responded to Friday night's loss with a 4-0 victory over MIAC-foe Augsburg.
No. 1 GAC bounces back for shutout win over Augsburg