No. 17 MSU extends win streak with sweep over LSSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 17th-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team (16-9-1, 11-6-1 CCHA) defeated conference-opponent Lake Superior State University 3-1 on Saturday inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to continue a stretch of three-consecutive series sweeps.

Next, the Mavericks travel to Ferris State for puck drops at 6:07 p.m. CST, Friday, and 5:07 p.m. CST, Saturday.

