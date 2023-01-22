Your Photos
Patchy dense freezing fog chance tonight

Reduced visibility, slippery roads possible
By Emily Merz
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, we have been seeing dreary conditions and fog starting to develop throughout the evening.

Tonight, we are expecting foggy conditions to continue, with some areas seeing some dense fog. Freezing fog is also possible, so roads could be slippery in addition to the reduced visibility. The fog is also expected tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are near average in the 20s, with overnight lows in the mid and upper teens. We will see these near average temperatures continue through the coming days. Tomorrow, some sunshine is expected to mix in with the clouds, which will be a treat compared to the last few cloudy days.

We have some relatively low chances for light snow on Monday, as well as later this upcoming week. At this time, we are expecting a minimal amount of snowfall that will not be impactful. Later this week, temperatures are expected to drop a little bit into the mid teens.

