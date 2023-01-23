Your Photos
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze

Fire crews respond to a house fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Fire crews respond to a house fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse.

According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

When they arrived, they learned someone passing by the house saw the fire on the exterior of the building.

That person knocked on the front door. The two people inside woke up and were able to get out.

Fire crews on scene told Northern News Now the residents grabbed their shovels and threw snow on the fire to help put it out.

So by the time crews arrived, the fire was only smoldering.

Fire officials say the fire was limited to the exterior of the house.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

