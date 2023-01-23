2nd Bend of the River Fall Festival headliners announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Headliners have been revealed for the second annual Bend of the River Festival in Mankato.

Grammy-nominated Pop/Country artist Elle King and legendary rock band 38 Special will be cranking out their biggest hits at Blakeslee Stadium on Sept. 16.

Presale tickets are $38 through Jan. 25, and will go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Last year, they were able to donate almost $65,000 thousand dollars to MSU Athletic and local high schools’ sport teams.

“It is bringing the campus and the community even tighter together than it already is,” explained Jerry Braam, CEO of the Bend of the River Festival. “To show there’s there’s more things to do on the campus other than just going to class.”

The music festival is presented by Kwik Trip, tickets can be purchased on Bend of the River Fall Festival’s website.

