Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

2nd Bend of the River Fall Festival headliners announced

Grammy-nominated Pop-country artist Elle King and legendary rock band 38 Special will be the...
Grammy-nominated Pop-country artist Elle King and legendary rock band 38 Special will be the headliners at the second annual Bend in the River Festival cranking out their biggest hits at Blakeslee Stadium on Sept. 16.(https://bendoftheriverfestival.com/)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Headliners have been revealed for the second annual Bend of the River Festival in Mankato.

Grammy-nominated Pop/Country artist Elle King and legendary rock band 38 Special will be cranking out their biggest hits at Blakeslee Stadium on Sept. 16.

Presale tickets are $38 through Jan. 25, and will go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Last year, they were able to donate almost $65,000 thousand dollars to MSU Athletic and local high schools’ sport teams.

“It is bringing the campus and the community even tighter together than it already is,” explained Jerry Braam, CEO of the Bend of the River Festival. “To show there’s there’s more things to do on the campus other than just going to class.”

The music festival is presented by Kwik Trip, tickets can be purchased on Bend of the River Fall Festival’s website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - The City of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m., tonight,...
Downtown snow emergency declared in Mankato
Fire crews respond to a house fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
Light snow chance in the forecast for Wednesday
Mitch Keegan's Monday AM Forecast 1/23/23