A couple rounds of light snow this week followed by much colder air for the weekend

Well below average temps return to the region for the end of January into early February.
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning lows dropped into the single digits across much of Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. This is the first time in 9 days the Mankato area has woken up to single digits. By the afternoon temps rose into the upper 20s to mid-30s in a few spots with a few passing flurries. Tonight, some pockets of clear skies will develop but it will mainly remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper teens with winds out of the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, another mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 20s as our winds shift to the south-southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night there is a slight chance for snow as lows drop into the upper teens. The weak clipper system will provide snow chances into the day Wednesday as highs climb into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday’s snow may result in a dusting across the area. The better chance for accumulating snow arrives late Thursday into early Friday where areas could see anywhere from a trace to 2″. Now that can change in the coming days so continue to stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Things turn cold as we head into the weekend. A blast of cold arctic air arrives in the wake of the system pushing through early Friday. Expect well below average temps this weekend through the early part of February.

