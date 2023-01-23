Your Photos
Dense freezing fog tonight, tomorrow morning

Advisory in effect until Monday morning
By Emily Merz
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Foggy conditions were seen across the region all day today, with areas of freezing fog being seen as well.

Tonight, areas of dense fog are likely across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Visibility could be under a mile for many places. Use extra caution while driving. Freezing fog may mean slippery roads in conjunction with the reduced visibility. This is possible tonight as well as tomorrow, so you’ll want to leave some extra time for your Monday morning commute.

We’re seeing temperatures near and above normal for this time of year, and this is expected to continue for the next few days. Later this week, we will see cooler temperatures as a colder air mass makes its way into our area.

There are some snow chances this week, and we could see scattered snow showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well as into the weekend. We are not expecting any impactful snowfall amounts as of now, but it is worth mentioning we could see an inch or two over the spread of the few days.

