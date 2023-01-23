Your Photos
Downtown snow emergency declared in Mankato

10 p.m.-8 a.m.
FILE - The City of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m., tonight,...
FILE - The City of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m., tonight, until 8 a.m., tomorrow.(Tony Peregin)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m.

The snow emergency goes until 8:00 Tuesday morning.

Residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow.

Free, temporary parking is available at the parking ramps in the Mankato Place and Civic Center.

Parking is also allowed in yards.

For a complete map of no-parking, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

