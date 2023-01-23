Downtown snow emergency declared in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m.

The snow emergency goes until 8:00 Tuesday morning.

Residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow.

Free, temporary parking is available at the parking ramps in the Mankato Place and Civic Center.

Parking is also allowed in yards.

For a complete map of no-parking, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.