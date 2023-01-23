Your Photos
Fairly quiet week before it turns much colder

Slightly cooler weather to end the month of January
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:05 AM CST
Some areas of fog this morning and it’s dense in some locations but also leaving behind some frosted trees and a few slick spots. As the fog mixes out, it’ll fall out as flurries. We’ll see an increase in the clouds through the day with highs reaching the low 30s. A very quick clipper system will move in on Wednesday bringing a chance for some light snow. Right now it looks like around 1″ will be possible. As we head into the upcoming weekend the colder air starts to move in. We’ll see overnight lows drop to around -10 with high temperatures only around 0.

Today: Morning fog lifts with clouds building into the afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. A WSW wind at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, more patchy fog, low around 15 with a WNW wind at 5-10.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.

