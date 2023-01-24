An introduction to Minnesota Valley Action Council and how they’re helping our community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) is a community action agency helping those in need secure affordable housing, viable transportation, employment and training for employment, as well as creating educational opportunities for children. Established in 1965 under the Equal Opportunity Act, MVAC serves the people of Region Nine in Southern Minnesota.

Margy Hendrickson discussed employment and training programs that are in place throughout the region, including assistance with tuition, education, and job mentoring.

You can learn more about the programs offered here.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.