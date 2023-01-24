Your Photos
Do your research before studying abroad

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aside from COVID years, nearly 350,000 American students choose to study abroad each year. An overwhelming majority of U.S. studying abroad takes place in Europe with 44 percent of students studying in just five countries: Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland.

84 percent of study abroad alumni felt their studies abroad helped them build valuable skills for the job market. That same study by UC-Merced finds that 80 percent of study abroad students reported that studying abroad allowed them to better adapt to diverse work environments.

If you or a student you know are considering studying abroad, there’s some things you may want to consider first.

Make sure you cover everything from the costs, to the climate, culture and language – and make sure that you pick somewhere that suits you as an individual. Also, talk to people who have previously studied abroad and ask advice/tips. Real life advice from people who have made the move will be invaluable and can even help you to make a decision if you’re struggling.

Consider there may be a language barrier or things in the culture of the country you’re studying that you need to be aware of.

And perhaps the most important piece of advice: start saving now!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

