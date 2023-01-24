Drummers partners with Mending Spirits for adoption event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Winter can be a difficult time for many, but it can be exceptionally difficult for our furry friends.

Animal shelters and rescue organizations said that the cold winter months can be hard on animals in need of a home, and that their constant need for volunteers and resources only accelerates in the winter months.

“We take in rescues from different puppy mills, strays, abandoned animals, different things like that. We also have a number of surrendered animals from people that can’t care for them anymore or different reason like that. So it’s kind of a never-ending revolving door, there’s always need, and we want to be able to help as many as we can,” said Nikki Hornick of Mending Spirits Animal Rescue.

Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato often partners with other organizations or businesses in the community to help satisfy that need.

Saturday the organization partnered with Dummers Garden Center in Mankato for an adoption event.

Mending Spirits said that they’re glad for the opportunity to gather together to find new homes for animals in need.

“Especially ion Minnesota this is awesome. And so Drummers reached out to us, they have their indoor garden center heated now, They’ve put together these plants that are safe for animals, so it’s always great when our local businesses want to do that, and it’s kind of exposure for all of us, and a good way to get together,” Hornick said.

Mending Spirits said that they’re always in need for volunteers from foster families to social media posters, and that volunteers can reach out to their website for more information.

