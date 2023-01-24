Kato cooks - game day recipes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Living recently started a campaign asking all of you to submit your favorite game day recipes. And we have a great one today!

Lenora, from New Ulm, submitted a snack called Frito bars. It’s an easy recipe to make and the recipe is posted here so you can try it for the big game.

Pour 1 cup if Fritos into a buttered jelly roll pan.

Boil 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of corn syrup. Add one cup of peanut butter.

Pour sugar/corn syrup/peanut butter mix over Fritos in the jelly roll plan.

Sprinkle chocolate chips over top, wait for bars to cool, cut, serve and enjoy!

If you have a recipe to submit, upload them here.

