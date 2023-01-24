Your Photos
Light snow returns tonight; turning much colder

Temperatures stay cold starting this weekend into next week.
Temperatures stay cold starting this weekend into next week.(KEYC Weather)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
We have some areas of patchy fog again this morning but temperatures aren’t as cold as they were yesterday. And just like yesterday we’ll start with some sunshine before clouds start to build through the day. That’s ahead of a clipper system that moves in tonight into Wednesday, bringing some light snow. We’re not looking for a lot of accumulation from this system, generally an inch or less. Look for highs in the lower 30s today as clouds return ahead of the snow. We’ll see lows back to around 20 tonight. We get a small taste of the upcoming cold weather on Thursday with highs in the teens. Temperatures actually rise overnight Thursday into Friday with another chance for some light snow. The winds also pick up Friday. We’ll see a high early in the day around 30 before temperatures start to drop. By the time we wake up Saturday morning we’ll see lows around 0 with highs in the single digits. And it stays cold as we wrap up January and head into February, with highs in the single digits and lows around -10.

