MCHS to fill pharmacy gap

Many area pharmacies are no longer open 24 hours a day, leaving a gap for those needing to fill their prescription.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In response, the Mayo Clinic Health System has installed InstyMed machines in all their regional hospitals to access their prescriptions 24/7.

These machines hold the 100 most common prescriptions.

”We’re really trying to provide a service to our patients trying to cover this void in prescription service over hours that that are rural community sites are closed for like Walgreens or CVS,” said Perry Sweeten, Director for the Department of Pharmacy. “So, hopefully it’s not the not the end all be all best solution, but it’s a good solution for for a lot of patients. It gives them another choice is really kind of the bottom line.”

Mayo clinic reminds those in need this is to fill the gap left by pharmacies that have closed, and doesn’t affect their emergency department or in-patient pharmacy services.

