Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A popular sport that many people don’t quite understand - curling

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The sport of curling is considered a very Minnesotan thing to do, yet many people don’t quite understand the sport.

In the U.S. there are an estimated 23,500 curlers and according to the United States Curling Association, there are 185 curling clubs across the nation . Minnesota is home to 23 of those clubs, and Wisconsin is home to 28. The next highest states, Massachusetts and New York, each have 11.

While curling seems to gain in popularity each year, Canada has dominated both the men’s and women’s championships since their inception, although Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Scotland, the United States, Norway and China have all won at least one championship.

Mankato is home to its own curling club. Jake Palmer, from the Mankato Curling Club, explained just how this sport works.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

Game day recipe - Frito bars
Kato cooks - game day recipes
Ocho joins us in studio today
Tuesday Tunes with Ocho
An estimated 350,000 American students choose to study abroad each year
Do your research before studying abroad
Fairmont city council votes to kick-start community center project