A popular sport that many people don’t quite understand - curling

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The sport of curling is considered a very Minnesotan thing to do, yet many people don’t quite understand the sport.

In the U.S. there are an estimated 23,500 curlers and according to the United States Curling Association, there are 185 curling clubs across the nation . Minnesota is home to 23 of those clubs, and Wisconsin is home to 28. The next highest states, Massachusetts and New York, each have 11.

While curling seems to gain in popularity each year, Canada has dominated both the men’s and women’s championships since their inception, although Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Scotland, the United States, Norway and China have all won at least one championship.

Mankato is home to its own curling club. Jake Palmer, from the Mankato Curling Club, explained just how this sport works.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.