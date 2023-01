MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s a heads-up for motorists traveling along East Cherry Street.

Starting at 10 a.m., today, a portion of E. Cherry St., between S. 4th St. and S. Broad St., will be temporarily closed for a sanitary sewer repair.

The road is expected to reopen by later today.

