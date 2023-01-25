Your Photos
City of Mankato to residents - Help us help you: Garbage and recycling container tips

With the heavy snow, proper placement of garbage and recycling carts is important.
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the heavy snow, proper placement of garbage and recycling carts is important.

Carts placed in the street can become road obstacles for motorists and also make it difficult for snowplows to clear roads of snow quickly and efficiently.

When placing carts for garbage and recycling pick-up, consider these tips:

  • Place garbage carts at the end of the driveway about 3 feet away from the street. This helps garbage trucks still be able to access the carts while also helping snowplows get through.
  • Don’t place carts on top of snow piles because they can be difficult for garbage trucks to access and carts may tip over.
  • Remove carts as soon as possible after service because empty carts can get tipped and become road hazards and impact snow removal.

Learn more about residential garbage and recycling pick-up.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

