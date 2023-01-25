Focusing on wellness

Your Photos
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Wellness Collective is a nonprofit dedicated to the belief that “wellness” should not be a luxury available to only a few. It is fundamental to human health and happiness. As such, it should be widely accessible.

The Wellness Collective service providers offer many services ranging from massage, acupuncture, reiki, breast cancer journey support, reflexology and therapy, just to name a few.

You can learn more about The Wellness Collective and the services they provide on their website.

