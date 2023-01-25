Light snow today, breezy and cold tonight

Your Photos
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A clipper system will produce light snow throughout the day today as highs climb into the mid to upper 20s. Snowfall accumulation today will be less than an inch for most with a few spots at or near an inch. Winds will be shifting to the northwest and picking up through the day, sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph likely. Snow clears out tonight as lows fall into the single digits and single digits below zero. Breezy northwesterly winds tonight will produce feel-like temps in the teens below zero early Thursday.

Sunshine and cooler temps will be in place through the day Thursday as highs climb into the mid-teens to low 20s. Clipper systems number two arrives late Thursday into early Friday. This second system will have a little more punch to it with snowfall totals ranging from 1-2″ in the Mankato area and points east and north with a trace-1″ for areas to the south-southwest. Along with the snow, winds will be increasing Thursday night into Friday from 10-15 mph to 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Highs will rise into the low to mid-30s Friday before falling into the mid to upper teens by 5 PM Friday evening. Blustery conditions continue into the overnight hours Friday with lows dropping into the single digits to single digits below zero Saturday morning. Arctic air will produce well below-average temperatures this weekend and into the first week of February.

