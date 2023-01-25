Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The Mankato YMCA announced that their executive director will be retiring this year

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Kind has been the Y’s executive director for the last 14 years, and will be stepping down this summer.

”I think there there may be other people in the community that may be interested in this job. And I would say if you’re thinking about that, this is a great job. I have been here 14 years and I loved almost every minute. Out of those there was probably 15 minutes that I didn’t like,” said Kind.

The nationwide YMCA will now aid the Mankato location in searching for a new executive director, and Kind says that he hopes that he is succeeded by an active member of the community, much like he was when he took the job over a decade ago.

Kind’s last day in the role is scheduled to be July 14.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

Governor Walz' budget will include a more than $700 million general funding boost for public...
School districts are coming together creating their 2023 legislative platforms for the upcoming session in Minnesota legislature
Minneopa State Park candlelight walk/hike to take place Feb. 11
Minneopa State Park is preparing for its annual candlelight hike in February
Fairmont city council votes to kick-start community center project
Starting at 10 a.m., today, a portion of E. Cherry St., between S. 4th St. and S. Broad St.,...
Portion of East Cherry St. to close temporarily for sewer repairs