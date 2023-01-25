Your Photos
Minneopa State Park is preparing for its annual candlelight hike in February

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hikers will gather at the Group Camp in the park to embark on a nighttime hike lit by luminaries along the trail.

The hike is less than a mile long and is meant to be accessible to any skill level. Staff at Minneopa Park says the annual hike is meant to create a winter-time tradition.

”The candelight hike is a really great way to invite people to the state parks in the winter months,” said Ashley Steevens, Minneopa State Park manager, “It’s a time of year when a lot of folks don’t really think about visiting the state parks, and it’s a great, unique opportunity to see the park and enjoy it at night.”

The candlelight walk/hike will take place on Feb. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

