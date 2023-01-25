Your Photos
MSU Mankato economic impact estimated at more than $827 million

A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university’s economic impact on the region is just shy of a $1 billion.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university’s economic impact on the region is just shy of a billion dollars.

The study was commissioned by the Minnesota State system and was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.

The study estimates Minnesota State, Mankato contributes just over $827 million and 5,800 jobs to the Southern Minnesota economy.

The study considered the direct spending on operations, pay, and projects by the university. The study also measured the impact of student spending in the community.

Statewide, if we calculated the economic impact the entire Minnesota State system has for the state, it would come back to around $8.4 billion.

