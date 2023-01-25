Snow arrives tomorrow with 1 of 2 clipper systems this week, colder temps ahead

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two clipper systems are headed our way this week. The first will arrive during the overnight hours tonight into Wednesday. Flurries will develop tonight with the bulk of the light snow between 7 am - 5 pm Wednesday. Snowfall totals with this first round will be between a dusting to an inch. Even though this is light snowfall a few slick spots are possible throughout the day Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will climb into the mid to upper 20s as winds shift to the north-northwest around 5-15 mph. Wednesday night, winds will pick up out of the northwest around 5-15 mph with gusts around 25 in the wake of this first clipper system. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits Thursday morning and with the breezy northwesterly winds feel like temps are likely to fall into the double digits below zero.

Cooler temps will be in place through the day Thursday before clipper number two arrives late Thursday into Friday morning. This band of snow will be ahead of a warm front that looks to arrive during the morning hours Friday. Snow is the main precipitation at this time but as the warm front moves in a light wintery mix is not ruled out before 10 am Friday. This round of snow will result in a trace to an inch of snow, with higher amounts expected through central Minnesota and east of 35. Highs Friday will briefly warm into the low to mid-30s before falling through the evening and overnight hours. Lows Saturday morning will be in the single digits below zero.

The rest of the weekend going into next week will be well below average as Siberian and Arctic air moves into the region. As of today, highs will remain in the single digits with overnight lows in the double digits below zero through next week.

