By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Together on Memories (TOM) is a non-profit organization based out of Morristown, Minnesota. Founded by Erin Rossow in 2022 in memory of her late father.

The mission of TOM is to fund therapy for children who have gone through a traumatic event or have experienced loss in their lives. Families can apply to receive funding for their child to go to therapy to help during the grieving process without worry of financial burden. If the family needs, TOM will also provide a list of therapists they suggest and work with.

You can learn more about the nonprofit on their website.

