Voting open for ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

More than 10,400 names were submitted with MnDOT staff carefully narrowing it down to 60...
More than 10,400 names were submitted with MnDOT staff carefully narrowing it down to 60 finalists.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Those nameless snow plows in Minnesota can use your help!

Voting is now open for MnDOT’s third annual “Name a Snow Plow” Contest.

More than 10,400 names were submitted with MnDOT staff carefully narrowing it down to 60 finalists.

The top eight names receiving votes will have the honor of finding a home on one plow in each of MnDOT’s eight districts across the state.

MnDOT District 7 is headquartered in Mankato and houses two named plows, the F. Salt Fitzgerald and Control-Salt-Delete.

Voting is open through Feb. 3, and up to eight names can be selected.

