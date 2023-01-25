Your Photos
A way we can all make a difference, donating blood

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - January is National Blood Donation Month, and as most of us know, and officials say the beginning of the year is the most challenging time to recruit blood donors. One in seven patients that go to a hospital will need a blood transfusion, but only 3% of the public gives blood.

Leah Pockrandt from the American Red Cross joined us to discuss the importance of blood donation and how you can help.

Local blood donation dates are listed here, and you can schedule a time do donate here:

Pioneer Bank: 1450 Adams St. Mankato, MN Friday, Jan. 27, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

River Hills Mall 1850 Adams St. Mankato, MN Monday, Jan. 30, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Bethany College Sport & Fitness Center 734 Marsh St. Mankato, MN Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

VINE 421 E. Hickory St., Mankato Friday, Feb. 3, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Minnesota State University, Mankato 117 Centennial Student Union Mankato, MN Monday Feb. 6, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

