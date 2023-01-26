131 teachers are candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 131 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.

This year’s program will name the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and Expedition Credit Union.

The nominees from southern Minnesota include: Kari Healy of Mankato Area Public Schools, Melinda Stewart of Fairmont Area Schools and Dawn Skinner of Waseca Public Schools.

Congratulations to all of the nominees!

