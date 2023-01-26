Your Photos
The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is looking for foster families for their anticipated busy kitten season

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCHS expects to have an uptick in need around the end of February, and are hoping to find volunteers to foster kittens and puppies when the time comes.

”We do have to take in those animals that come in from impound first. So if they go unclaimed they go into our adoption program, so our ability to take in surrenders in general for cats and dogs has been lower the last couple of years, just because we’ve had fewer spaces available for them,” explained Kristina Bergeson of BENCHS.

BENCHS says that winter is often a slow time of year for needing fosters, but also say that it’s important to take this time to prepare for the upcoming need which has only increased as the number of surrendered pets has grown.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate supplies to BENCHS, visit their website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

