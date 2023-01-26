Your Photos
Clipper moves in tomorrow evening

One to two inches of snow expected
By Emily Merz
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today we had some scattered snow throughout the day, with about a half inch recorded on average for southern Minnesota.

These snow showers are on their way out, with a few counties towards the east seeing light snow continue for another few hours. Winds are still strong this evening, with sustained winds around 15-20mph. Wind gusts over 30mph are also expected this evening.

Tomorrow morning, we will actually see some sunshine, but then tomorrow evening we will have a snow system move in. We are expecting it to make its way into the region around dinnertime, so evening commutes could be a bit slippery. This system will continue overnight into Friday morning, so those morning commutes could potentially be impacted as well. One to two inches of snow can be expected during this system.

Saturday, some scattered snow is possible again, mainly towards the Minnesota-Iowa border, as well as in northern Iowa.

Temperatures are falling over the next few days. By this weekend, we can expect high temperatures in the single digits, and lows in the negative double digits. Wind chills may be dangerous as we approach the upcoming week.

Tonight, we will see temperatures near 0 across the region with scattered light snow. Tomorrow, highs in the upper teens as the Alberta clipper system makes its way through, bringing one to two inches of snow. As always, we will be watching closely and will provide updates as we have them.

