Maverick Insider: Important weekend looms for Minnesota State Athletics

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s edition of Maverick Insider features two in-depth interviews with Mike Hastings of the No. 14 Minnesota State men’s hockey program and Emilee Thiesse of the No. 17 MSU women’s basketball team.

The MSU men’s hockey team (16-9-1) gears up for a road series this weekend against CCHA-opponent Ferris State. The last time both clubs met, the Bulldogs swept the Mavericks on home ice which marked the first time Minnesota State had been swept at home since Oct. 9-10, 2015 when Nebraska Omaha claimed a pair of 3-2 wins over the Mavericks in Mankato. Puck drops between MSU and Ferris State are at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Minnesota State women’s basketball team (15-3) prepares for a weekend of action at home for the first time since the start of 2023. The Mavericks are set to tip off against the University of Mary at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Minot State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

