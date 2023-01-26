McLeod County Sheriff’s Department provides update after fatal incident on Jan. 23

WINSTED, Minn. (KEYC) - On Jan. 23, McLeod Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant in the city of Winsted. Deputies contacted the subject of the warrant, however, he refused to allow the deputies into the residence. Deputies were able to enter the residence at which time they were fired upon. Two deputies were struck by gunfire and were able to retreat from the residence.

Additional deputies and agencies responded and took over the incident. The injured deputies were transported to a hospital where they were treated and released.

At approximately 6 p.m., entry was made into the residence and an adult male was found deceased. The investigation was turned over to the MN BCA. Additional information will be released by the MN BCA in the coming days.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hutchinson Police Department, Winsted Police Department, Howard Lake Police Department, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, MN State Patrol, MN DNR, MN BCA, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Winsted Fire Department, Lester Prairie Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance.

