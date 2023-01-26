Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been arrested after authorities say he kidnapped and tortured a woman for hours.

According to the Philippi Police Department, the department along with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Tuesday.

Barbour County deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a home when they arrived.

They said the woman told them that a man, later identified as 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz, had hit her in the face which caused her eye to get swollen shut.

According to officers, the woman also said she was trying to leave Martz earlier in the day, but he held her against her will and tortured her for several hours.

Court documents stated that Martz hit the woman, sat on her, threatened to kill her, and burned her stomach and leg with a torch. The woman then escaped the house through a window to call police after hiding under a porch.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment once they arrived at the scene while Martz was taken into custody.

Philippi police said Martz has been charged with kidnapping with further charges possible and booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Additionally, deputies said money, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and an unloaded gun were found inside the home.

