Prep Athlete: Stevermer leading the way for the Cougars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a slow start to the season, senior point guard Peyton Stevermer has helped lead the Cougars to a 9-5 overall record so far. The team’s leader in points makes a large impact on and off the floor.

“I think a lot of it starts with her understanding of the game and what our team needs to be successful,” said Cougars head coach Robert Stevermer. “She’s good at getting to the basket. She uses her body to get defenders out of position and finishing at the basket is one thing that’s a strength of hers. Also, her ability to see the floor and drop the ball off to the open teammate when they help is another good ability. That’s one thing that’s really made her a key leader in the team over the years as far as not just looking for her opportunity to score but finding teammates open too.”

Stevermer is the lone senior on the squad and the team looks to her for leadership.

“Since I’ve been here at East, I’ve never been on a team that’s been senior led so I think that has contributed to it,” said Peyton Stevermer. “I realized that I’m going to be looked at as one of the leaders even though I’m a sophomore, junior, senior, so I think that’s really helped. I think maturing and making friendships with these girls, it really helps on and off the court. It just makes the game so much more fun.”

As the season winds down, Stevermer believes she and her team have yet to play their best game.

“You know everyday we’re growing,” Stevermer said. “Everyday we’re getting better I think from now. From the start of the season, it’s been tremendous growth. And I think we’re just going to keep on growing until sections and hopefully that’s where we play out best ball.”

The dynamic playmaker is taking her talents to the next level, staying close to home to play for the Golden Gusties basketball team.

