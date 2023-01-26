Your Photos
PROGRAMMING ALERT: CBS Sports coverage alters Friday line-up

Due to CBS Sports, our news will air on our NBC channel on Friday, January 27.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A programming note for you for Friday due to CBS sports coverage in the afternoon.

Starting at 4:00, CBS Sports will begin coverage of the Farmer’s Insurance Open. This will re-empt our Friday episode of Kato Living.

Golf Coverage is scheduled until 7:00 on CBS.

We’ll have your local news at 5:00 and 6:00 instead on our NBC channel.

You can find KEYC NBC over the air on channel 7-1, on Charter Spectrum Channels 7 & 787, Consolidated channels 6 & 506, Dish and Direct channels 7 as well as the other providers, including Comcast, Mediacom and Midco.

