Snow chances, dangerously cold wind chills returning

Snow chances return to the forecast starting tonight along with bitter cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills.

Today will start off with sunshine in the area before a gradual increase in clouds takes over throughout the day. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the day. We will have a late afternoon high around 10 degrees, with temperatures continuing to rise into the low-30s through the overnight hours. Winds will be breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Snow chances return with the increase in clouds with snow moving in late tonight between 10 pm and 11 pm. Light snow will then continue through the overnight hours as temperatures continue to rise into the low-30s by early Friday morning. Winds will remain strong through the overnight hours, this means reduced visibility due to blowing snow is likely.

Friday will start off with light snow sticking around the area and “warm” temperatures in the low-30s. Temperatures are projected to steadily drop throughout the day. The light snow will slowly become flurries before clearing out throughout the late afternoon hours as temperatures continue to drop and winds stay strong up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. This means that we are expecting to see some blowing snow around the area as well as dangerously cold wind chills. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight into Saturday morning with cloudy skies sticking around.

This weekend will be the start of the bitter cold temperatures. Portions of the area, mainly south of Mankato (along and south of I-90) may see light snow throughout the day. Temperatures throughout the afternoon on Saturday will hover in the single digits before dropping into the negatives by Sunday morning. Sunday will be even colder with temperatures hovering around 1 degree. More light snow is possible late Sunday evening into the late night hours. Snow will likely clear out through the overnight hours into Monday morning as temperatures dip into the negatives overnight.

Next week will be on the bitter side with more dangerously cold wind chills likely. Monday will start off with mostly cloudy skies before gradually becoming partly cloudy. Despite the slight increase in sunshine expected, temperatures will hover in the negatives throughout the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to around -12 by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer temperature wise with highs in the positive single digits, though the wind chill will likely remain in the negatives due to light winds in the area despite partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip back into the negatives by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will become mostly sunny with temperatures hovering in the positive single digits throughout the afternoon hours. A breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph will return to the area, leading to yet another wind chill well into the negatives despite the sunshine in the area. Skies will remain rather clear Wednesday night as temperatures dip back into the negatives by Thursday morning.

Thursday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with a breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will hover in the positive single digits throughout the afternoon hours before dipping to around 0 degrees by Friday morning.

Friday will become mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Temperatures will dip to around 8 degrees by Saturday morning with cloudy skies sticking around.

Saturday of next weekend is looking to be similar to Friday with temperatures hovering in the mid-teens throughout the afternoon hours. The biggest difference we will notice is a breeze returning to the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible. Temperatures will dip back into the single digits overnight into Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies sticking around.

