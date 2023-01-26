Your Photos
Snow moves in tonight

By Emily Merz
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
We saw some sunshine and clear skies today, but that will be changing through the evening.

Wind speeds over 20mph are expected later tonight. Gusts of wind could be even higher, and could be over 30mph. Temperatures are on the rise as the system approaches, but after tomorrow we will see temperatures plummet back into single digit highs.

Tonight, we are expecting the snow to enter our western counties around 7pm, moving eastward throughout the night. Snow will enter Mankato around 10pm.

Tomorrow morning, commutes may be impacted. The main line of snow is expected to clear out around 6-7am, but we will see some scattered snow and mixed precipitation behind the main line, lasting until later in the morning. The rest of tomorrow looks clear until the late evening. We are expecting 1-2 inches of snow with this system. Wind speeds will continue to be strong throughout the night, meaning blowing snow and snow drifts are possible overnight as well as during the morning commute.

Tomorrow night, another system is making its way across the area, bringing another 1-2 inches of snow. This will be mostly in the counties close to the Minnesota-Iowa border, and snow amounts increase further south into Iowa. This second system will last overnight into Saturday morning.

After those two systems, we are expecting to remain dry for the upcoming week. We will see some sunshine mid-week, however the temperatures will be very cold. Bitter cold wind chills in the negative 20s are possible, as we see highs in the single digits and lows in the negative teens. Wind speeds are expected to be fairly strong.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

