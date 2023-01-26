‘State of Ag’ survey available until Feb. 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Agriculture Industry in Southern Minnesota are asked to take a survey on the state of ag.

GreenSeam and Minnesota State University, Mankato have partnered to get a better understanding of the community.

Survey facilitators say anyone directly or indirectly working near the ag, food or natural resource inudstry can share their input.

Those who want to respond to the “State of Ag” survey should do so before the Feb. 17 deadline.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.