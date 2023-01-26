Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Visit Mankato is preparing for the Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in the area this May

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the lakes may not look like it now, in just a few short months the ice will give way and countless hopeful anglers will fill the open waters.

Last August, Governor Tim Walz announced that Madison Lake and the greater Mankato area would play host to the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener, and local organizations are already hard at work preparing for a slate of events to welcome anglers once the weather warms up.

“Friday there’ll be a media event in Mankato and then there’s really the fishing opener is going to take place in Madison Lake, so there’ll be some activities there, but also throughout the area, and even touching some other lakes, and so those plans are really coming to fruition right now with the hard work of, you know, committee members, our team, and you know just volunteers,” explained Jessica Beyer CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.

2023 will mark the 75th anniversary of the spring tradition, and the fifth time the event has been hosted in the Mankato area.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota DNR is looking at the fishing side of the weekend and said that they are excited to show what southern Minnesota’s numerous lakes and rivers have to offer for anglers from across the state.

“We also have extraordinary resources. Southern Minnesota, you know a lot of people think ‘oh let’s go up north and go fishing for walleyes’, but southern Minnesota is second to nobody in the ability to produce walleyes. We have productive waters, part of that is because of our watersheds and the productivity of the watersheds, but we have really fast growth,” said Craig Soupir, Fisheries Habitat Specialist at the Minnesota DNR.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

Latest News

The incident happened around 3 p.m. today in Mankato
A downed light pole briefly impacts traffic on Madison Ave.
Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images
Faculty calls on embattled Minnesota college head to resign
More than 10,400 names were submitted with MnDOT staff carefully narrowing it down to 60...
Voting open for ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
The incident happened around 3 p.m. today in Mankato
Downed light pole on Madison Ave.