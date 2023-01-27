Your Photos
Applications are being accepted for Mankato’s new Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pilot project is designed to provide small monetary grants to residents, neighborhood associations and community organizations located in Mankato to support community building events such as neighborhood block parties, movie nights and social gatherings.

Grant recipients may receive up to $500 per event to assist with covering costs. Funds will be available until gone, and all projects must be completed by December 1. Download the application and guide or complete the application online.

Community impacts include:

  • Positive impacts in the community and neighborhood, which will help further goals in Mankato’s Strategic Plan in the areas of community building, stewardship and affordability.
  • Enhanced quality of life for Mankato community members.
  • Enhanced community engagement and neighborhood relationships.

This project is funded through a philanthropic gift from the Community Impact Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.

You can learn more about the program here.

