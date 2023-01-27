Collision on State Hwy 13

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township.

A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Eric Allan Nelson, 35, also of Waseca.

Schumacher was taken to a local hospital. Nelson had what authorities call non life threatening injuries.

