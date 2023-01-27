Your Photos
Collision on State Hwy 13

By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township.

A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Eric Allan Nelson, 35, also of Waseca.

Schumacher was taken to a local hospital. Nelson had what authorities call non life threatening injuries.

