Madelia Health to expand with new clinic in St. James

St. James residents will have a new health care provider in town, set to open this summer.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - St. James residents will have a new health care provider in town, set to open this summer.

Madelia Health has announced it will be opening a family medicine clinic in the downtown area.

Crews will begin converting the former St. James Federal Savings and Loan Association building later this winter and into the spring.

The clinic will house a primary care provider Monday through Friday for all ages according to Madelia Health.

The health provider says some laboratory tests and services will also be available in St. James, as well as some pharmacy services.

