Mankato YMCA’s Brother/ Sister Mentoring program received $30,000 in grant money
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s YMCA says the grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will help provide mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area. It impacts schools, neighborhoods, workplace, and community.
The Mentoring Program at the YMCA includes the Brother/Sister Program and school-based mentoring.
