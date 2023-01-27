Mankato’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program open

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are being accepted by the City of Mankato for the city’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program.

The pilot project is designed to provide small monetary grants to residents, neighborhood associations and community organizations.

The money will go to support community-building events such as neighborhood block parties, movie nights and social gatherings.

Grant recipients may receive up to 500 dollars per event to assist with covering costs. These projects must be completed by Dec. 1.

