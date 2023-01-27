Minnesota State Fair announces dates for 3rd annual ‘Kickoff to Summer at the Fair’ event

ST.PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota State Fair is eager to get Minnesotans back together.

State Fair organizers announced their annual “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair” event will return this May.

Participants will be able to eat fair food favorites from more than 30 vendors, listen to live music, enjoy activities and attractions, and more.

According to the State Fair’s website, they have new events planned for the kickoff.

The popular Milk Run 5K Race, presented by By the Yard, will take place Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

Other new activities haven’t been announced yet.

The “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair” event will be:

Thursday, May 25: 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 26: 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 27: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be no lottery process to purchase tickets, unlike previous years.

Tickets and complete event details will be available in early April.

To be the first to know new information, you can sign up for their e-newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.